Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,862 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

