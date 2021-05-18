Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management stock opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

