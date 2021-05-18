Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 83,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 784,078 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $28.44.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,833,000 after buying an additional 181,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Stride by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,797,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

