Strike (STRK) Price Hits $41.61 on Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $120.20 million and approximately $664,051.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.61 or 0.00097003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00091058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.00405450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00230678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.17 or 0.01359469 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00047140 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,748 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

