Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 842,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,492,000 after buying an additional 112,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 425,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,232,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.32.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

