Strs Ohio Has $51,000 Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,860 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

