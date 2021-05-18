Strs Ohio Invests $33,000 in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBIO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $130.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

