Strs Ohio Invests $69,000 in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,206,685 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $391.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.