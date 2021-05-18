Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stake Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $340,886.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,584.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,768 shares of company stock worth $2,935,883 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RGR opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

