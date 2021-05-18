Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,881 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $4,127,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $5,829,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Affirm stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

