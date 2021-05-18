Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

GNL stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

