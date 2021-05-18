Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,466 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

