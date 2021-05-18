Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,528 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of SITE Centers worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 649,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SITE Centers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,495,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 41,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,599,624 shares of company stock worth $124,187,641. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

