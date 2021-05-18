Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,525,000 after acquiring an additional 153,096 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 72,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.9285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

