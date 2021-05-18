Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.33

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 86367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,224 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after acquiring an additional 639,000 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

