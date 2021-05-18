Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY remained flat at $$8.62 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.62.
About Suncorp Group
