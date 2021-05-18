Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $10.75 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
Sunworks stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.
About Sunworks
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
