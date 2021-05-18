Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $10.75 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Sunworks stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

