Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SLGG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 1,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGG. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

