Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 M-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.22 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

