Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.68

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.68 and traded as high as $55.27. Surmodics shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 31,867 shares traded.

SRDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $755.81 million, a P/E ratio of 681.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $474,762 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Surmodics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

