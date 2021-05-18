SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.47 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.15 or 0.00044092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.55 or 0.01417292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00117812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.81 or 0.11150431 BTC.

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 220,371,893 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

