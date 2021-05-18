SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $21.72 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.38.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.