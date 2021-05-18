SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $21.72 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 over the last ninety days.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

