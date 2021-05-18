SVB Leerink Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRAY. Needham & Company LLC cut Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 587.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.