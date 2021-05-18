Swapcoinz Price Down 18.8% This Week (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00090137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.63 or 0.00432047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00229583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.58 or 0.01313136 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

