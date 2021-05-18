Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $3.68 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00008532 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $336.87 million and approximately $271.45 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00090386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.62 or 0.01397779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00116731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.11 or 0.11073592 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.