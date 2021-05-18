SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0595 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $163,694.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.74 or 0.00690489 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006390 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00018082 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $741.66 or 0.01714224 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 141,158,465 coins and its circulating supply is 114,831,845 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

