Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.64.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

SYNH traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 369,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,611. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $89.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

