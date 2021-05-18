T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 6.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 49,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 604,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,755,000 after acquiring an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

