Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 8.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $569.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

