Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 1.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $168.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

