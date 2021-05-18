Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS.

TTWO traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $167.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,620,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $124.86 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.72.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

