Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $59,810,000. 40 North Management LLC grew its position in Talend by 22.8% during the first quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,148,000 after buying an additional 592,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Talend by 2,445.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 423,115 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Talend by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Talend by 1,500.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

