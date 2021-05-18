Tap Price Up 201.7% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Tap has traded 201.7% higher against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $782,860.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00094454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01464489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063694 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

