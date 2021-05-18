Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

NYSE TGT opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $217.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

