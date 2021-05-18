Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce $54.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $323.00 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Tattooed Chef news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $68,248,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $2,861,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $2,708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

