TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) EVP Sells $184,720.00 in Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TCF opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 379.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

