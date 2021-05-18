TCW Group Inc. Acquires 45,846 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Oracle by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 63,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Oracle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.