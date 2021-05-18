TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $21,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9,510.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM stock opened at $447.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.18 and a fifty-two week high of $466.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

