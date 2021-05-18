TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 954.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 35,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

DHR stock opened at $250.91 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The firm has a market cap of $178.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

