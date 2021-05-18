TCW Group Inc. Sells 26,320 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,320 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $128.25. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

