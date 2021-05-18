TCW Group Inc. Sells 276,525 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,525 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of WideOpenWest worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 172,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 167,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of WOW opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

