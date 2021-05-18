TD Securities Raises Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$43.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMCBF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $29.60 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

