Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

TNK stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $484.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

