Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.45

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 1020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

