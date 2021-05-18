Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Down to $34.64

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $33.20. Telos shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 34,871 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.09.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $10,005,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $151,000.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

