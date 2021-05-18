Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. 562,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,816,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

