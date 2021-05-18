Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.252 dividend. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.