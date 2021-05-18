Tesco PLC (TSCDY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25 on July 9th

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.252 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

