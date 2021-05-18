Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $588.62. 578,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,426,938. The stock has a market cap of $567.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $680.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

