Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

